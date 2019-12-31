All those opposing CAA are anti-India: Anil Vij

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij on Tuesday slammed the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors saying that those who are opposing the law are "anti-India".

"All those opposing CAA are anti-India. Because in CAA, there is no such thing that one should oppose. In this... Hindus, Sikhs... who have come here from the neighbouring countries after being prosecuted...provision for their citizenship have been done," he told ANI.



Vij urged international Human Rights organisations to take note of the persecution of non-Muslims in Pakistan.

Lamenting the criticism of the National Population Register (NPR), he asked, "if the critics did not want the census to be conducted".

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he asked, "What does Priyanka Gandhi know about the Hindu religion? The one who does not know about the religion of her grandfather, his name...they never celebrated his birthday...they never took his name. What would they know about the Hindu religion." (ANI)

