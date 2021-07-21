All-women Nirbhaya squad to catch eve-teasers in Jaipur

The tagline of the campaign is "So Rahe ho to Jag Jaiye, Mahilaon ke Adhikaron ke Baare Mein Jaan Jaiye (If you are sleeping then wake up, learn about the rights of women)" which is being run from July 20-31.

The all-police women team that rides motorbikes and contributes to the cause of policing in the Pink City, will also provide surveillance in the public transport. They will be on guard in plain clothes to keep a check on eve-teasers and teach them a lesson if they are caught red-handed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Nodal Officer Nirbhaya Squad Sunita Meena said, a first of its kind campaign is being run to ensure that women and girls feel safe in public transport, i.e., buses, metro, rail, tempo, auto-rickshaw, etc. This public awareness campaign is being run so that there is no indecent behaviour meted out to women and they can travel with self-respect.

The women personnel of the Nirbhaya Squad, travelling in buses in uniform, will inform people about the helpline number launched in the interest of women. Also, some women personnel will travel in buses in plain uniform and will take action against anti-social elements.

This is a first of its kind campaign where the all-women Nirbhaya squad of the Jaipur police will conduct decoy operations in public transports to instil confidence among women and girls. So far, the team of Nirbhaya Squad has been keeping an eye on the miscreants around schools, colleges, malls, etc. However, now the team of Nirbhaya Squad has taken up a new role in ensuring safety for women in public transport.

"This time, we have planned to increase the vigil on public transport as women and girls who ride the public transport have been facing the curse of eve-teasing but they never speak out and rather stop coming out of their houses. We want these women to be courageous," said Meena.

Additional Police Commissioner Rahul Prakash flagged off the campaign on Tuesday.

The members of the Nirbhaya squad in civil dress will travel in buses, auto, metro, etc, to get a first-hand experience of how comfortable women passengers feel while travelling. Two other policewomen equipped with wireless sets and posing as passengers will be present and will detain the culprit on the spot if caught red-handed. Other members will travel with body-worn cameras, he said.

The drivers and operators of the vehicle are being administered an oath for the safety of women under this campaign. Also the Nirbhaya Squad shall maintain complete details of the vehicles plying in their area in a register and will write information about the respective route drivers and conductors, and will also continuously update this information every month.

The bike-borne squad was formed in 2019 with women trained in martial arts for warding off any threat faced by women in schools, colleges, malls or at bus stops. The women constables have been taking out flag marches in the curfew-hit areas during lockdown to give the message of social distancing and staying home.

