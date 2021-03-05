All women PCR units to rally on International Women's Day

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) The Delhi Police is all set to hold a carcade rally on International Women's Day, March 8, in which 15 All Women PCR MPVs along with women staff will take part and march from India Gate to New Police Headquarters.

"In order to improve sense of security and safety of women at public places, the Delhi Police introduced 'All Women PCR Vans' in September 2016 and now fleet of 15 All Women PCR Vans are performing duties at various designated places in Delhi," said Esha Pandey, DCP PCR.