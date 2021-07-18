All-women 'pink booth' for COVID-19 vaccination set up at J-K's Udhampur district hospital

In a bid to expand the immunisation coverage and draw women to receive the vaccine, the health authorities in Udhampur prioritised vaccination for them.This dedicated booth is said to fast-track the long queues for inoculation and boost vaccination among women. 'Pink booth' concept will ensure that women are able to procure the anti-infection jab without any hassle or hesitancy.All-female staff has been deployed at these sites, from registration to inoculation to ensure the safety and comfort of the women beneficiaries. The interiors of the booth have been colour coordinated with the 'pink' theme, giving it an enticing look.The booth has received a good response from people as several women showed up at the site to get their vaccine administered. They appreciated the thoughtful initiative of the authorities and highlighted the comfortable environment that the special booth created."The atmosphere here is very comfortable. We are thankful to the authorities for the same. Now the vaccination process is much more easier," said Sonakshi Jagotra, an eligible beneficiary.Another woman namely Akriti Gupta, who accompanied her mother for vaccination at the 'pink booth' said that the district hospital had long queues and women tended to avoid them due to which the vaccination process for women was delayed."This initiative will encourage women to take the vaccine who might procrastinate wanting to avoid long queues. A lot of people used to turn back after seeing the rush at this district hospital," she said.The booth was inaugurated on Saturday, informed Joyti Devi, a health worker at the district hospital.According to her, the problem of discomfort faced by women at the vaccination centre has been resolved with the setting up of 'pink booth'."Women and girls are happy to know that they got a special corner for vaccination. More women are visiting the hospital for vaccination," Devi said.Medical Superintendent District Hospital Udhampur Dr Vijay Raina said that 'pink booth' is the initiative of the hospital to give separate space to the women and girls for vaccination."Because of the large-scale vaccination drives that are taking place, women especially with children faced a lot of problems in standing in queues to get their vaccination done," he said.Dr Raina echoed a positive opinion about the all-women vaccination and said, "In the coming days, this concept will attract a lot of people." (ANI)