All you want to know about Delhi govt's Deshbhakti Curriculum

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The Delhi government launched the Deshbhakti Curriculum from nursery to class 12 - across all public schools in the national capital on September 28 - the 114th birth anniversary of young freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The main aim of this educational programme is to inculcate the feeling of patriotism in students from young age and make them feel proud of their nation, people and culture. Post the 'Happiness Curriculum' and 'Entrepreneur Mindset Curriculum', this is Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government's third such experiment.

As per Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, this curriculum will bring in a "sense of belongingness" amongst students - the future of India.

So, what is this curriculum all about?

Aim of Deshbhakti Curriculum:

*To inculcate the feeling of love, respect and pride for the country in the mind of every child.

*To make every child aware of his responsibility and duty towards the country.

*To ensure that they should not only become sensitive to the various problems of the country but also take a pledge to solve them.

*To develop children's sense of belonging towards the country.

*To develop a sense of sacrifice and respect for those who give up in every child

*To help them realise that patriotism should not be reserved for some special occasions like Independence Day and Republic Day.

*To help children realise that even our small actions help our nation grow.

Constituents of Deshbhakti Curriculum:

*Deshbhakti Dhyaan: In the beginning of the class of patriotism, children will practice mindfulness for 5 minutes and focus their attention on the country. They will take a pledge that they will respect their country and will express their gratitude by remembering five patriots daily.

*Deshbhakti Diary: Children will maintain a reflective journal to pen down their personal thoughts and feelings along with their learnings, reflections and experiences related to the activities, discussion and homework under this curriculum.

*Classroom Discussion: Teachers will facilitate a group and individual discussion on the daily topics in their 40-minute class. The children will be encouraged to speak their minds and listen to others. This activity will help children learn to express themselves and that others may have a different opinion.

*Homework: Main questions based on class discussion will be given to children. They will be required to talk to three adults, one from a family and two others outside of family (relatives or friends) and note down their viewpoint.

*Group Discussion and Reflection: Group discussions based on the homework will be carried out on a daily basis for reflection.

*Class Activity: Children will be required to express their understanding of a subject discussed in the class via speaking, writing or any other creative medium. This will help them develop their understanding.

Subject matter for Class 6-8:

*Understanding whether a child loves his/her country

*What does it mean to love one's nation

*To make children understand what does a nation mean to them and what does it mean to love one's country

*To be able to express their love and respect for the country in their own words

Subject matter for Class 9-12:

*Understanding the concept of a nation

*Meaning of loving and respecting one's country

*Ability to express the difference between loving and respecting one's nation

*Ability to tell which of their acts show respect to their country

Do's and Don'ts for teachers:

*Read the chapters carefully before teaching and understand its objectives

*Jot down the main questions on the board and ask students to answer them

*Give them time to think about the questions

*If students are unable to answer, then use prompts to guide them in the right direction

*Encourage every child to participate in the discussion, accept every child's answer without any discrimination

*Don't label children's answers 'right' or 'wrong'

*Don't answer children's questions, allow them to develop their understanding

*Listen to the children attentively and appreciate their efforts

*Provide a proper space for children to share their thoughts

*On sensitive topics, don't give your opinions. Let children reach their own conclusion

*Encourage children to share their homework in the classroom. If someone is lagging behind, give that student some extra time

Evaluation:

No formal examination or grading system has been made mandatory in the programme. Instead, a 360-degree evaluation on the basis of self-assessment, peer assessment and assessment by the teachers will be done. The curriculum will emphasise observing and assessing development of values, behaviour and actions.

