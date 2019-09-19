Allahabad HC dismisses plea challenging order to demolish Azam Khan's school

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Refusing to provide relief to troubled Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed his writ petition against the demolition of Rampur Public School owned by him.

Rejecting the plea, a division bench of Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice Saral Shrivastava, asked the applicant to file an appeal against the notice before the Rampur Development Authority.



Appearing for the state, Advocate Ajit Kumar Singh contended that the school was constructed in violation of legal provisions and without the sanctioning of the map.

As many as 80 FIRs are already registered against the MP from Rampur including several cases of land encroachment by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University of which he is the Chancellor. (ANI)

