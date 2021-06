Allahabad HC grants bail in love jihad case

Prayagraj, June 13 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man from Mahoba district in an alleged case of abduction, rape and unlawful religious conversion of a woman by marriage.

Justice Rahul Chaturvedi passed the order, allowing the bail application of Munna Khan.

An FIR was registered at the Kotwali Nagar police station in Mahoba on March 4 against Khan and his sister in connection with the alleged abduction, rape and conversion of the woman by marriage under sections 3, 5(1) of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.