Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of ANM who threw jabs

Prayagraj, July 19 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Niha Khan, an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) at the Jamalpur urban primary health centre of Aligarh, who was arrested for throwing 29 Covid-19 vaccine-loaded syringes.

According to the petitioner, she was framed for political benefit by her co-workers.

The syringes were recovered from a dustbin and her co-workers framed her because of personal rivalry, she pleaded.

On May 30, an FIR was registered after district health officials came to know about the incident and a two-member inquiry committee was set up to look into the matter.

Vaccination in charge Aarfeen Zehra was also booked as she allegedly failed to inform the authorities, despite coming to know of the alleged incident.

The FIR claimed that the 29 syringes were found in the dustbin were linked to Aadhaar.

Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal and Additional Government Counsel A.K. Sand, appearing for state government, opposed the plea on the grounds that the incident was not a mistake or negligence but deliberate act by the accused.

