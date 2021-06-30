Allahabad HC seeks details of cyber crimes in UP

Prayagraj (UP), June 30 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court has directed the superintendent of police (Cyber Cell), Lucknow to file a personal affidavit mentioning the number of FIRs registered in cyber frauds in the state within a year, the current status of investigation, the total amount of fraudulent withdrawals, the money recovered to the victim and the efforts being made to control these type of fraudulent activities.

The court has taken a serious view of cybercrimes and fraudulent withdrawal of money from bank accounts of citizens.

Further, the superintendent of police (Crime/Cyber Cell) Prayagraj, has also been directed to provide a complete chart mentioning similar details regarding online frauds committed in the district in the last one year.

Hearing a bail application filed by one Neeraj Mandal, who had been arrested in a matter related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the bank account of a retired Judge of the High Court, Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav observed, "It is a crime against the society and the police authorities are not making serious efforts in controlling these types of fraudulent activities."

An FIR was registered against the applicant, Neeraj Mandal, on December 8, 2020 at Cantt police station of Prayagraj in a matter related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the bank account of a retired judge of High Court.

After hearing the submissions of counsels for both sides, the court expressed its dissatisfaction with the efforts being made by the police authorities with regard to fraudulent withdrawal of money prevailing around the district as well as the state level.

While making the above observations, the court directed SP (Cyber Cell), Lucknow and Prayagraj to file their personal affidavits in the case and fixed July 9, 2021 as the next date of hearing.

In addition to it, the court also directed SP (Cyber Cell), Prayagraj and SHO of Cantt police station to remain present before the court on the next date.

The court passed this decision last week but the same has now been uploaded on the court website.

