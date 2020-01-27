Allahabad HC seeks report on police action in CAA protests

Lucknow, Jan 27 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court has asked the Yogi Adityanath government for a report on police action during the violence that took place in the Uttar Pradesh in December during the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The court was hearing seven petitions filed over violence during protests against the citizenship law last month and the crackdown by the police in the state.

"How many complaints have been filed against the police or government officials over the crackdown on protesters?" the high court asked the UP government, seeking a detailed report on police action.

According to Mehmood Pracha, the lawyer for one of the petitioners, the court also asked the government if the autopsy reports of those who died during protests have been given to their relatives. The case will be taken up again on February 17. Uttar Pradesh had witnessed over 20 deaths during the violent protests, related to the citizenship law that broke out across many districts of the state in December. Most of these deaths occurred due to bullet injuries but the police have owned up to firing in only one instance. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned of a "crackdown" on the protesters and the government ordered that those found responsible for damaging public property during the protests would have to pay for it. amita/vd