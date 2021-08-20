Allahabad HC sets aside inclusion of 2 sub-castes in ST category

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 20 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court has set aside the order of the Uttar Pradesh government under which two Gond sub castes -- Nayak and Ojha -- were designated in the category of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

While allowing the writ petition filed by Nayak Jan Seva Sansthan, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice Rajendra Kumar held that the UP government was not empowered to refer to sub caste Nayak and Ojha of Gond caste as falling in the category of Scheduled Tribe (ST), thereby interpreting or substituting the 2003 notification of the Central government notifying certain castes as STs.