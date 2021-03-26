Allahabad HC shut till April 4 over Covid resurge

There shall be not even be physical filing or e-filing of cases for these two days.

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), March 26 (IANS) There will be no physical court hearings in the high court at Prayagraj and Lucknow on April 1 and 2 in view of the rapid surge in the number of Covid cases in these two districts.

The high court is already closed for Holi vacations from March 28 to 31.

With April 3 and 4 being the weekend, the HC would now resume functioning on April 5.

As per a notification issued by Chief Justice Govind Mathur, the matters fixed for April 1 and 2 shall be taken up by the courts on April 6 and 8, respectively, at Prayagraj.

According to Registrar (Protocol), Ashish Kumar Srivastava, keeping in view the growing number of Covid-19 cases, under the order of chief justice, the photo affidavit centre has also been closed with immediate effect.

--IANS

amita/in