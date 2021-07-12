Allahabad HC to start physical hearings from Wednesday

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), July 12 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court will resume physical hearing in both the benches (Lucknow and Allahabad) from Wednesday.

The court has finalised and released guidelines in this regard.

However, virtual mode of hearing will also continue.

In the first phase, advocates' chambers would not be opened. However, if the system of physical hearing on the guidelines framed by the high court remains successful, the decision about the opening of the chambers would be taken.