Allegations against me are baseless, ready for investigation, says Mysuru Bishop KA William

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Mysuru Bishop KA William on Thursday said that the allegations of corruption and sexual assault against him are baseless and he is ready to face investigation.

"The allegations are baseless, I have not misused money. Also, the allegation by the lady is nothing but baseless. I am ready to face them legally and I am ready for investigation," said William.



Several Priests have levelled serious allegations against William who is the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Mysore. The allegations are in connection with indulging in corruption and sexual misconduct (ANI)

