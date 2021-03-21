Allegations have maligned image of Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt: Raut on Param Bir Singh's letter

He also said that he would meet with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi today to discuss the matter.Speaking to reporters here today, Raut said that such allegations on the minister of a state cabinet are shocking for someone like him who is the well-wisher of the government."The government does not make decisions based on what the opposition says or demands. But I have to accept that in the last few hours, whatever allegations have come to light through a letter has maligned the image of the government.""Now we all have to sit and think about how we can clean the image of the government. But as I said earlier, all the constituents of the alliance in the state have to see if their feet are on the ground," Raut said.The Shiv Sena MP said: "I will not talk too much about this. The Chief Minister will speak. All efforts were made by the Chief Minister to keep the image of the government clean. But the kind of work done by some administrative officials tarnished the image of the government. It was necessary to control those acts of the authorities at the right time," he added.Furthermore, Raut said there was need for introspection among the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in the state."One and a half years have passed since this government was formed. There is a need for introspection among the parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. All of them need to test whether their feet are on the ground. For any government, the police and administration are very important, but whatever has happened in the past few days, especially in the Mumbai Police department needs to be given a thought," said the Shiv Sena leader.Raut stated that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has requested the Chief Minister to investigate him on the matter.He further said, "Param Bir Singh who is the former Police Commissioner was a good officer and so far gave good service to the state. But in relation to his letter, the Home Minister himself has said that the truth needs to be investigated. To date, Anil Deshmukh is the Home Minister of the state, the entire investigation machinery of the state is under him at present. In this matter, he has requested the Chief Minister to get himself investigated. I am sure that whatever is necessary on this subject, Pawar saheb will take a decision on it. I am going to Delhi today and will try to talk to him on the issue."Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party held a protest against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, demanding his resignation.Maharashtra Minister and state NCP President Jayant Patil on Sunday termed Singh's letter a reaction to Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister's decision to take a tough stand and said that there is no question of replacing Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.He said, "The letter (Param Bir Singh's letter to CM) is a reaction after Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister decided to take a tough stand. There is no question of replacing Maharashtra Home Minister."Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said he is filing a defamation suit against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner."Param Bir Singh should prove his allegations. I am filing a defamation suit against him," Deshmukh said.The allegations made by Param Bir Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.In the letter, Param Bir Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".In the eight-page letter, Singh has complained of "political interference" by Deshmukh.He said the case about a car with explosives having been found near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, was being investigated by the ATS and the NIA and all his officers rendered "all necessary assistance for a free and fair investigation".Singh said that at one of the briefing sessions in the wake of the Antilia incident in mid-March 2021, he had told Thackeray about "several misdeeds and malpractices being indulged into by the Home Minister". (ANI)