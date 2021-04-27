Alleged assailant surrenders before TN court in AIADMK worker's murder case

The police have refused to name the assailant but said he was involved in the murder of the AIADMK worker.

Chennai, April 27 (IANS) An alleged assailant surrendered before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Trichy in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday two days after the murder of Thirumaran, an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) functionary and a businessman.

Thirumaran was murdered while on a visit to Selva Muthukumara Swamy temple, Maraimalai Nagar at Chengalpet with his wife on their wedding anniversary.

After he received a call on his mobile phone, he went outside the temple leaving his wife inside when country-made bombs were hurled at him by a group of men. Thirumaran tried to escape but he fell down after being hit by a bomb and the assailants hacked him to death.

His Personal Security Officer (PSO), Ezhilarasan, opened fire at the assailants and killed one of them, who was later identified as Suresh, a native of Athur in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.

Thirumaran, who was doing business in partnership with Rajesh of supplying daily wage workers to private companies, later parted with him which led to rivalry between the two. There were two attempts on his life in 2016 and 2017 which were allegedly masterminded by Rajesh. Thirumaran had sought a PSO for his safety which was granted by the local court. He also reportedly owned a gun without a licence from Nagaland.

The police will take Rajesh into custody following the murder as the family of Thirumaran complained that he was the mastermind of the murder and must be interrogated.

The Station House Officer of M.M. Nagar police station, speaking to IANS said, "Police are into the case and we are conducting an investigation. I can't speak further."

