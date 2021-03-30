Alleged sex CD scandal will not impact upcoming by-polls: Karnataka CM

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the alleged sex CD scandal will not have an impact on the upcoming by-polls in the state.



"It (scandal) will not have any impact on the by-polls. I will ask Ramesh Jarkiholi to come and take part in the campaigning," the Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa further said that law minister Basavaraj Bommai has ensured that the case is investigated impartially.

"It is known that unnecessary allegations have been made against Ramesh Jarkiholi, and it is also being discussed that the allegations have been made with malicious intent," he added.

A protest was staged against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar by supporters of Jarkiholi in Belagavi ahead of his visit to the district on Sunday. Jarkiholi has alleged that Shivakumar is the producer of the alleged sex CD.

A case was registered on March 2 against Jarkiholi for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after a purported sex tape surfaced showing him in a compromising position with a woman.

Jarkiholi resigned on March 3 and denied allegations that he had sexually exploited a woman in return for a government job, saying that the scandal was a conspiracy against him and that the CD was "fake".

A by-election is being held at Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly constituencies and the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency is to be held on April 17. (ANI)

