Alliance Air commences daily flight operations on Kalaburagi-Bengaluru- Mysuru routes under RCS-UDAN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Alliance Air has started a daily direct flight from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru and onward to Mysuru, under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik), Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Friday.

"Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, started daily direct flight operations from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru and onward to Mysuru under the RCS-UDAN scheme," the Ministry said in a release.

The Kalaburagi airport was built by the Airport Authority of India in collaboration with the Karnataka government."The Kalaburagi airport is operationalised under the RCS-UDAN of the government of India to fulfill the long-awaited demand of the people. The development of this airport has paved a way for direct connectivity to the state headquarters and other commercial centers," the ministry said in a release.It added: "Until now, the people had an option to travel by train which takes more than 15 hours or travel 13 hours by road to reach Mysuru from Gulbarga. Now, natives can travel at ease by taking a 3-hour flight. The commencement of flight operations on this route will also ensure easy connectivity for the pilgrims."Alliance Air will deploy its 70-seater opulent aircraft to ensure maximum comfort to the passengers."Alliance Air currently connects 59 destinations, with the addition of Kalaburagi there will be 60 stations in Alliance air's ambit. With the commencement of the Kalaburagi-Bangalore-Mysuru route, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has operationalized a total of 238 routes under RCS-UDAN," the release added. (ANI)