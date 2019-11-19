Alliance Air flags off Ahmedabad-Kandla direct flight under UDAN

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, has flagged-off its first direct flight between Ahmedabad and port town Kandla in Gujarat.

This will be the 228th route under the UDAN-Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) scheme.

Kandla is Alliance Air's 55th destination under UDAN-RCS. The flight will operate from Monday to Friday.

"With the launch of flight services, passengers from Kandla can now conveniently travel to Nashik and Hyderabad via Ahmedabad which will significantly reduce the travel time. This is the third flight to operate from Kandla airport. Currently, Spicejet and Truejet operate a daily flight for Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This also provides better connectivity for Kutch commercial hub Gandhidham and the country's major port Dindayal port," an official release said.Under the UDAN scheme, there has been a 'commendable increase of 242 per cent in air traffic on RCS routes' which has efficiently strengthened the overall aviation network."Alliance Air is now operating on 50 routes allotted to the airline under the UDAN-RCS scheme and has also begun operations to and fro Chandigarh-Dharamshala on 16th November 2019 that it bagged in the UDAN 2 & UDAN 3.1 of UDAN-RCS route under the scheme," read the release.UDAN will connect all States and Union Territories of the country with around 700 routes laying the foundation of a new regional segment in India's aviation market. (ANI)