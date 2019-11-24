Alliance has majority, will prove if floor test happens: Randeep Singh Surjewala

New Delhi (India), Nov 24 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said that Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance has "full-majority" with it in Maharashtra and accused the BJP of running away from the floor test.

"The day the floor test will take place it would be proved that the alliance (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena) has the majority. BJP neither had the majority earlier nor now nor will they be able to prove majority in future," said Surjewala."The Maharashtra government is illegal and was formed overnight by the governor," he added.The Supreme Court while hearing the joint plea by NCP-Sena-Congress against BJP-lead government formation in Maharashtra, issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, and asked for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am tomorrow.At a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state had seemingly reached the final stage, the BJP formed the government in a surprise development on Saturday morning when Devendra Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar of NCP as his Deputy Chief Minister.The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.On the other hand, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday moved 44 MLAs to the Renaissance Hotel here on Saturday. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)