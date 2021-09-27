Alliance with BJP will cost AIADMK dearly in local polls: Karti Chidambaram

Talking to reporters at Karaikudi, he claimed that the BJP will not be able to make a dent in non-Hindi-speaking states in the country.

Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) Congress leader and MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday said that the AIADMK will lose heavily in the Tamil Nadu rural local body polls due to its alliance with the BJP.

Noting that the people of Tamil Nadu have clearly shown the door to the BJP, he added that the AIADMK, which lost heavily in the Assembly elections, will face a heavy drubbing in the next rural local body polls.

The Congress leader said that Leader of oppositioni K Palaniswami will be seen in poor light if he continues his tirades against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin even after the latter had completed almost all the promises he had committed to the people during assembly elections.

He said that the AIADMK leader is making such statements to hold his flock together as the party is facing a lot of problems, and dismissed Palanisami's statement that Tamil Nadu will see polls along with the general elections of 2024.

Chidambaram also said that at the national level, the Congress was the only party that can counter the BJP and said that the upcoming elections to the Assemblies in the Hindi heartland states would be the beginning of the end of the BJP in the country.

He also said that there were serious allegations of misappropriation of funds during the last nine years of power of the AIADMK and said that he would meet the Chief Minister and brief him on the corrupt practices being carried out in Karaikkudi so far.

--IANS

aal/vd