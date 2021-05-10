Allocate 20K Remdesivir vials per day: TN CM

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday urged the central government to allocate at least 20,000 vials of Remdesivir injection daily up from the current 7,000 vials.

Speaking to the Union Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution over phone Stalin said about 1.45 lakh persons in Tamil Nadu are being treated for coronavirus infection.