Allocate 500 ton medical oxygen to TN: Stalin to Modi

According to the statement, Stalin had sought the central government's cooperation in the state government's action to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Stalin and Modi had a telecon on Saturday, said a state government statement.

Chennai, May 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the medical oxygen allocation to 500 ton.

Stalin also sought an allocation of 500 ton of medical oxygen to which Modi replied that the request will be processed.

The Prime Minister had told Stalin that more diagnostic tests, to check the infections, should be carried out and not so severely infected persons should be advised for home quarantine.

