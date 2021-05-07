Allocation of Remdesivir made upto May 16 to ensure its adequate availability: Gowda

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D. V. Sadananda Gowda on Friday informed that allocation of Remdesivir vials to the states has been made up to May 16 in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.



"Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, allocation of Remdesivir has been made up to 16th May 2021," Gowda tweeted.

"This will ensure smooth supply of Remdesivir across the country so that no patient faces difficulty in this pandemic time," he added.

Gowda shared an official notification with a list which stated 5,30,0000 vials of Remdesivir have been allocated to the states between April 21 and up to May 16.

Earlier, Gowda chaired a meeting to review the availability of drugs for Covid treatment and other essential drugs and informed that 16.5 lakh vials of Remdesivir were allocated to states between May 3 and May 9, in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gowda, during the meeting, appreciated the efforts of all seven manufacturers of Remdesivir for increasing the production capacity to 1.03 crore vials per month, up from 38 lakh vials per month a month ago. This increased capacity will augment the domestic availability of the injection. (ANI)

