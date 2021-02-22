Allocation of Rs 3,100 cr for farmers' pension in UP budget

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna allocated Rs 3,100 crore for farmers' pension and Rs 148 crore to cow shelters in the state's budget 2021-22 on Monday.



The first paperless budget of total Rs 5,50,270 crore was presented by the state's Finance Minister in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Legislative Assembly today.

"We have provided Rs 3,100 crore for farmers' pension and Rs 148 crore to cowsheds. Apart from it, Rs 10,029 crore allocated for the housing scheme, Rs 2,200 crore for Amrit Yojna, Rs 2,000 crore for Smart City project, Rs 1,000 crore for Mukhya Mantri Samagra Sampada Vikas Yojna, Rs 7,000 crore for PM Awas Gramin, Rs 5,000 crore for PM Sadak Yojna," the Finance Minister said.

The move comes even as several states are witnessing protests against the three newly enacted Central farm laws.

Reading out the budget speech from a laptop, Khanna said the target was to make Uttar Pradesh "aatmanirbhar" and ensure the all-round development of the state.

The Finance Minister proposed Rs 7,200 crore to Ganga Expressway, Rs 870 crore to Purvanchal Expressway and Rs 1,492 crore to Bundelkhand Expressway.

Khanna also presented a budget provision of Rs 101 crore for the under-construction airport in Ayodhya which will be named Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport.

"The name of the airport under construction in district Ayodhya will be Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport. I propose a budget provision of Rs 101 crores for it," the Minister said in his 1.40-minute long speech. Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to table a paperless budget.

Earlier the budget was 5.12 lakh crore but this year it has increased up to Rs 38,000 crore. (ANI)