Allow garment companies to function with reduced workforce: Bengaluru Chamber of Industry and Commerce

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI): After Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a two-week curfew in the state in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Bengaluru Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) on Monday requested the state government to allow the garment companies in the state to operate with the reduced workforce while the curfew is in force.



In a release, BCIC said it appreciates the state government's stand of allowing other industries to work.

"We understand the decision of not allowing garment-making industries to function since the density of the workforce is high and it is very difficult to follow the COVID protocols. We suggest that the garment companies can be allowed to work with a reduced workforce between 30 per cent to 50 per cent and adequate social distancing and appropriate COVID protocols apart from reporting the workforce nos to the government periodically through a systematic process," BCIC said.

BCIC President TR Parasuraman said that the Industry is fully prepared in adhering to COVID protocol with the appropriate behaviour of people.

"Social responsibility of every citizen in public places by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and using sanitizers and educating the public voluntarily will be the key. Strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour is a must and law breakers should be strictly dealt with," said Parasuraman.

"BCIC feels that it is very important that the operating workforce across the nation should be vaccinated on priority to ensure industries are working without any interruption compared to the people working from home to ensure that the economy is not affected due to loss of production," he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced a two-week curfew in the state in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

According to the Ministry of Health, the state currently has 2,62,181 active COVID-19 cases, while the death toll due to the viral infection has reached 14,426. (ANI)

