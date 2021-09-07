Allow Hanuman Chalisa inside Bihar Assembly: BJP MLA

Patna Sep 7 (IANS) A day after BJP legislators chanted 'Jai Sri Ram', 'Har Har Mahadev' inside the Jharkhand Assembly to protest against the allocation of a separate room by the Speaker for offering Namaz during the Assembly session, a saffron party MLA in Bihar on Tuesday demanded that Hanuman Chalisa should be allowed in the Vidhan Sabha.

Hari Bhushan Thakur, the BJP MLA from Bipsi in Madhubani district, said: "The move of the Jharkhand government promotes communalism in the society. It is a 'Tughlaqi Farman' of the Hemant Soren government. If he can allot special time for Namaz every Friday, the Speaker of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha should allow us to read Hanuman Chalisa inside the House," Thakur said.

On Monday, a BJP legislator in Jharkhand had said: "The Assembly will function only when the Speaker revokes his order to allocate a separate room for offering Namaz in the Assembly." The BJP legislators also sang bhajans on the Assembly campus before the session commenced.

To protest against the Speaker's move, the BJP members in Jharkhand also demanded a separate room for reading Hanuman Chalisa.

Thakur, meanwhile, also slammed RJD state president Jagdanand Singh for his 'Taliban' remark on RSS. He said that Singh should go to Afghanistan and experience what Taliban fighters are doing with women and children there.

Recently, Singh had called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) the 'Taliban of India'. Elaborating on his point, he had said that the Taliban is not a name but a culture in Afghanistan, as is RSS in India.

"In India, RSS is Talibani," he had said.

--IANS

ajk/arm