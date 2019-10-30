Allow Opposition politicians into Kashmir: EU MP

New Delhi: The group of 23 European Union MPs who are in Jammu and Kashmir will "fully support India in its efforts for lasting peace and end of terror", one of the visiting leaders said this morning as they addressed select members of the media, which excludes local Kashmiri news outlets.

The international delegation had meetings with army officials and were taken on a shikara ride on the Dal Lake on Tuesday as they visited Jammu and Kashmir under heavy security and a shutdown in parts of the state.

This is the first time an international team has been allowed in Jammu and Kashmir since the government ended its special status and split it into two union territories in August. The opposition has questioned how foreign MPs have been allowed in the state when politicians in India have been denied the opportunity. Nicolaus Fest, one of the EU MPs in Srinagar said, "I think if you let in European Union parliamentarians, you should also let in opposition politicians from India. So there is some kind of disbalance, the government should somehow address it."