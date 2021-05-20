Almora admin sets up cremation ground for Covid victims in forest area

SDRF personnel were seen cremating the bodies of Covid victims on Thursday and the pyre was seen burning in step-laden fields of Bhainsora in Almora districts, which is nearly 15 kilometres from Almora District Headquarters.According to Uttarakhand DGP, Ashok Kumar, the decision was taken after locals objected to cremating the bodies of Covid victims at the traditional crematoriums in the district."Almora district administration has identified an open area in Bhainsora, which is 15 kilometres away from the town area. The SDRF personnel are cremating those who died due to COVID-19, following objection from locals in Almora," said Kumar.The Uttarakhand COVID-19 fatality rate has increased and stood at 1.74 per cent, informed the Uttarakhand Health Department on Thursday.So far, a total of 5,484 infected patients have died in the state, out of which 107 have died in Almora.The district has so far identified 9,564 out of which 2,408 cases are active while 6,497 people have recovered from the disease.The state on Thursday reported 3,658 positive cases and 80 deaths while 8,006 people were discharged after they cured of the disease.The total active cases in the state stands at 68,643 with a positivity rate of 6.91 percent and a recovery rate of 73.87 per cent. (ANI)