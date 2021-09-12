Almost 90 per cent Taiwanese opposes 'one China, two systems' policy

Taipei [Taiwan] September 12 (ANI): Nearly 90 per cent of the Taiwanese oppose Beijing's 'one China, two systems' policy and its diplomatic oppression of Taiwan, a poll released by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) informed.



The poll reflected that 83.9 per cent of the respondents support Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's idea to build up Taiwan's own strength, solidarity and defensive capabilities, Taipei Times reported.

"The high polling numbers suggest that the majority supports the government's cross-strait policy," MAC Deputy Minister Lee Li-jane told an online news briefing.

'Cross-strait' is a Taiwan-proposed policy that aims to tackle Beijing's increasing aggression against Taipei.

Almost 89 per cent of respondents also agreed to Taiwan forming allies with the US and other like-minded countries to ensure peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The survey found that 64.2 percent of respondents back legislative amendments to restrict specialists in technologies critical to the state from visiting China, Taipei Times reported citing the reports of MAC.

Also, 64 per cent support stricter examinations of Chinese citizens attempting to enter Taiwan.

The survey was conducted by National Chengchi University's Election Study Center on 1,073 respondents aged between 20 and older.

These developments came a few days after President Tsai-Ing-Wen reiterated her commitment to defend the country's sovereignty amid rising fears from China, local media reported.

Tsai on Friday said that the government is leaving no stone unturned in bolstering Taiwan's self-defense and it's evidenced by last month's establishment of a mobility squadron aimed at strengthening the country's asymmetrical warfare capabilities as well as the Han Kuang military exercise planned for next week, Taiwan Today reported.

Beijing has been rigorously violating Taiwan's border as it claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. (ANI)

