Alok Shukla's tenure as Minister (PMI), WTO extended for 6 months

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The Central government has extended the tenure of senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Alok Shukla for another six months or until his successor replaces him from his current posting as Minister (Customs), Permanent Mission of India (PMl) to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Geneva under the Department of Commerce.

Shukla has been holding the post since May 2018. The new order was issued by Ministry of Personnel following the meeting of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ACC took the decision after Shukla completed his three-year tenure to the post.

The ACC on Monday approved the proposal of Department of Commerce for extension of tenure of Shukla, a 1988 batch IRS officer.

As per the order, Shukla's tenure has been extended for a period of "six months beyond June 17 this year or till the successor joins the Mission or until further orders, whichever is the earlier".

In 2018, Shukla had replaced his senior and 1985-batch IRS Vivek Johri after his superannuation. In January 2017, Shukla was appointed as Counsellor of the PMI to the WTO under the Department of Commerce.

--IANS

rak/skp/