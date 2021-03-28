Alphons slams LDF over judicial probe on central agencies, rules out UDF-BJP pact

He also criticised Left Democratic Front (LDF)-led Kerala government for ordering a judicial probe against the Enforcement Directorate following its ongoing probe into several cases, including the gold smuggling caseAfter attending church in Kottyam's Ponkunnam on the occasion of Palm Sunday, Alphons said," I think we have a very good chance in this constituency (Kanjirappally). I was district collector here thirty years back, we had done the literacy program which became global news and then the mass contact program which won the award for the best governance practice""So people here are a family with me. I was also an MLA here", adding that he won the best MLA award, he said "I am accessible and they know that I can get things done," he further said.He said that the people of Kanjrappally knew the pace of his work as he had completed the construction of a mini civil station in 427 days rather than the previous estimate of 750 days."I had completed construction of every bridge within 100 days as promised," he said.He claimed that BJP is witnessing a surge in support in the state as "reputed IAS officers and 'metroman' E Sreedharan" has come to its fold "increasing the party's credibility".He said that UDF and LDF party have proved themselves to be corrupt in terms of governance. " The LDF government is deep in corruption as Chief Minister's Office got involved in the gold smuggling case," he said."Now they have ordered a commission to probe central agencies, Under which provision of the Constitution they have done this?" he asked, "it is in bad taste, they know that anyway, the commission report will not come before elections."On Chief Minister's allegation about a UDF-BJP secret alliance, he said, "It is a strange accusation as they are allies outside Kerala." "You are friends in West Bengal, what makes you rivals in Kerala," he asked LDF and UDF.Asked about BJP's developmental plans for Kerala, he said, " PM Modi has shown how development has to be done. He said I will not steal money nor allow anyone to steal money, The poor people are the focus of the Modi government, more than 75 per cent of the money spent goes to the poor. We have created all the basic infrastructure, housing, toilets, electricity medical care, insurance, LPG gas connections, roads.""I think it has been an amazing six years of unparalleled performance, We need the same to happen in Kerala," he added.The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)