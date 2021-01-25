Altaf Bukhari meets PM, asks for restoration of J&K statehood

The statement said that the during the meeting on Sunday, Bukhari also presented a memorandum highlighting the pressing demands of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu, Jan 25 (IANS) In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari reiterated the demand for the restoration of statehood of Jammu & Kashmir, the party said in a statement on Monday.

The meeting that lasted almost for an hour was held in a very cordial atmosphere.

Reiterating his demand for the restoration of statehood of J&K, Bukhari urged the Prime Minister not to delay fulfillment of this commitment any further.

Expressing serious concern with regard to the rising unemployment rate in J&K, Apni Party chief urged for formulation of a comprehensive employment package for the youth of J&K who have been yearning for a dignified livelihood.

He emphasized on the need for exploration of viable options including roping in of multinational companies across the country and in the gulf countries so as to address the unemployment problem of J&K's qualified and skilled youth.

Bukhari also solicited the intervention of the Prime Minister for restoration of age relaxation for J&K's UPSC aspirants that was in vogue before January 2020. He said that scrapping the UPSC age relaxation clause to the Domicile of J&K has extremely disappointed the youth of J&K.

Similarly, Bukhari urged the Prime Minister to order lifting of ban on 4G mobile internet services across Jammu and Kashmir. He termed the ban on 4G in J&K unjustifiable and a discrimination with the people especially the student and business community.

Referring to the return of Kashmiri Pandits into the valley, Bukhari pleaded for an honourable return of Pandits and sought their rehabilitation with the majority community in the Valley. He said any ghettoization of this inseparable part of Kashmiri society will not be acceptable to the people.

Bukhari also pressed for the construction of individual and community bunkers for the border residents in J&K so as to prevent the loss of life and damages to the properties recurring due to cross LoC skirmishes.

