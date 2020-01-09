Alvi urges Centre to send political leaders to J-K, says people will believe their remarks

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Thursday urged the Central government to send representatives from political parties to Jammu and Kashmir and said their statements will be believed by people of the country.

He said the two-day visit of envoys of 15 countries to the region was "guided by the (Central) government".



"They (the Centre) should ask each party in the country to send their representatives to Jammu and Kashmir. The statements given by them after their visit will be believed by the people," Alvi told ANI.

The Congress leader said that the Central government cannot make the situation better in the Union Territory "by manipulation".

A delegation of 15 envoys including those from United States, Maldives, Norway, Argentina, Niger, Togo, Vietnam, Bangladesh, South Korea, Peru and Morocco visited Kashmir on Thursday to see first-hand the efforts being made by the government to normalise the situation after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state special status.

A delegation comprising members of European Parliament had earlier visited the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year. (ANI)

