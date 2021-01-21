Alwar third district in Rajasthan to get Sainik School

Jaipur, Jan 21 (IANS) After Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu, Alwar will be the third district in Rajasthan to have Sainik School in its vicinity as chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday allotted free of cost land for the project in Haldina village of Malakheda tehsil here.

It needs to be mentioned here that in the year 2013 in October, the state government, along with ministry of defence, signed an agreement letter for setting up a sainik school in Alwar under Sainik School Society, New Delhi.