Always on duty: He helps Covid patients even as he battles virus

The 48-year-old, who is posted with 54 Battalion of ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh's Bhalukpong, has been serving Covid patients since May 5 when he was called back by the force in view of the second wave of the pandemic. An Education Stress Counsellor, he was in a team of 35 ITBP officers serving Covid patients at the Sardar Patel Centre.

A Covid patient himself, Verma takes his medicines and then quickly starts moving, finding out how they are faring. For those fighting a grim battle against the deadly virus, it's a time to look forward for Verma as he brings a bagful of energy with him.

He worked fixed hours then. On May 15, he tested positive for the Coronavirus. It did not deter him. Instead, he increased his duty hours so that he could provide assistance to patients at what is India's largest Covid centre.

Talking to IANS, Verma said although he had no symptoms yet, he would have to go through medication as his Covid report was positive.

"Earlier, I was working at specific hours to serve people here on shift basis. Now, I am available 24-hours, lying next to other patients. Before being detected for Covid, I entered the Covid ward wearing a PPE kit, now I am present to serve patients here round the clock," the ITBP Inspector said.

Father of two children, he said, "We (stress counsellor team members) try to boost the morale of Covid patients who are under fear of the deadly disease. We observe the activities of Covid patients here, talk to them, ask about their problems and try to keep them relaxed. We advise the patients to be positive and suggest ways to keep away negative thoughts."

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey said that Dr Prashant Mishra, Chief Medical Officer, who is in charge of the Stress Counsellor team that includes Verma, had been playing a key role in treating Covid patients at the Sardar Patel Covid Centre.

"The stress counselling team had played a major role during first Covid wave. The role of this team is tremendous in curing Covid patients. Along with the medical team, they are working miracles. People, whose oxygen level was 50, are getting discharged from here after treatment," Pandey said.

