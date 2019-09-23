Am I invited? NBA basketball to come to India next week: Trump

"And very soon India will have access to another world class American product, NBA basketball. Wow that sounds good."

"Next week thousands of people will gather in Mumbai to watch the first ever NBA basketball game in India," he said at the NRG Stadium during the Howdy Modi event before a 50,000 strong Indian American crowd.

He then smilingly asked, "Am I invited Mr PM. Haha. I may come, be careful, I may come," he said, in a jovial manner.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced in December 2018 that the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings will play in two preseason games on October 4 and 5 in Mumbai.