Amara Raja Batteries issue non-political, linked to pollution: YSRCP

She said the battery company was not the lone business to be issued notices, saying that 54 factories were also served notices by the pollution control board.

Amaravati, Aug 6 (IANS) Ruling YSRCP leader R. K. Roja on Friday said the Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) case has nothing to do with politics as the issue is with pollution.

Drawing an analogy with the past industrial mishap at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam, Roja said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu created a ruckus back then but is silent now.

The YSRCP leader questioned why Naidu is staying silent over Amara Raja Batteries as this is also a case of pollution.

ARBL belongs to the family of Jayadev Galla, senior TDP leader and Guntur Member of Parliament.

Galla is the vice chairman and co-founder of the company which has interests in power projects, auto components, a whole gamut of batteries, healthcare, metal fabrication and others.

Earlier, Andhra government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said all companies, whether Indian or foreign, should operate without polluting the environment in the state.

He said the company can run its operations without polluting the air and water and stated that the government has no objection if the company stays in the state.

Some media reports suggested that the company is unhappy with the government and may change its investment plans.

Forest department secretary R. Vijay Kumar said that air, water and land are being polluted to a great extent, even affecting the health of the employees working in these identified industries.

He said that Nayudu Cheruvu, Gollapalli reservoir and other tanks were highly contaminated with lead ranging from 134.79 mm to 3,159 mm, including in a 4-5 km radius of some of the industries.

Reddy asserted that Amara was causing pollution and that even the high court had warned the company.

When 55 people were tested for lead levels, he said, 44 were found to have impermissible levels because of the pollution caused by the company.

--IANS

sth/bg