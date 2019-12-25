Amaravati: BJP supports farmers protesting against CM's three capitals idea

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the farmers who are agitating against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of three capitals in the state.

After paying a visit to the farmers protesting at Tulluru village here, BJP's state unit president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana said: "Farmers in the area have given their fertile land to the government for building the state capital after bifurcation.""We will not remain silent if the capital is shifted from Amaravati. The BJP will support the farmers. If needed, we will approach the court too. We will bring the matter to the notice of the Centre and fight until justice is done," the BJP leader said while addressing the farmers.He also alleged the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government did not take the farmers' sacrifices seriously in the past."Earlier, the TDP government did not take the farmers' sacrifices seriously and wasted their time. Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had assured heaven during the election campaign, is now indulging in vindictive acts," added Narayana.Stressing that the idea of shifting capital from Amaravati is a lunatic act, the BJP leader said: "The Central government has spent Rs 2,500 crore for the capital announced in this area. We won't sit idle if the government misuses public money in the name of three capitals."He also added that nobody will come to invest in the state if the capital is changed whenever the government wants."If the capital is changed whenever the government wants, nobody will come to invest in the state. This will hamper the development of the region. The Chief Minister must rethink his decision to have three capitals in the state," said Narayana. (ANI)