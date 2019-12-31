Amaravati: Protestors held for manhandling journalists, get bail

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The six farmers who were arrested for manhandling journalists during Andhra's three capitals agitation in Amaravati on Friday were released on bail by a district court on Monday.



Last week, some agitators had reportedly manhandled few journalists which led to the arrest of six persons on Sunday night and thereafter produced in the court.

The court had sent them for 14 days remand and following which they were sent to Guntur district prison.

The arrested farmers were released on bail on Monday evening were well received by the villagers of Pedaparimi and Tulluru area.

Amid a grand bike rally, farmers even chanted slogans of "Jai Amaravati, Jai Amaravati' to give a warm welcome to the farmers.

The people of villages in Amaravati capital region have been agitating for over 13 days against the state's three capital proposal.

Tensions have been rising in Andhra's capital region since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea of three capitals for the purpose of 'decentralised development.' (ANI)