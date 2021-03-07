Amaravati is the right of Andhra people: Chandrababu Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president participated in a road show as part of the party's campaign in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation elections.

Vijayawada, March 7 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that Amaravati is the right of Andhra people and called upon all to fight for it.

Naidu said at least one person from every house should come forward to fight for continuing Amaravati as the state capital.

The leader of opposition said people of Vijayawada should move ahead with a clear plan and fight for Amaravati. He said the fight to save Amaravati as the only state capital is a people's fight.

"Amaravati is not for me. It's for the people," said Naidu, who recalled that farmers gave their land for building the state capital.

Naidu urged people to elect TDP candidate as Vijayawada mayor. He called for putting an end to what he called the tyranny of the ruling YSR congress Party (YSRCP).

A total of 347 candidates are in the fray for the elections to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation scheduled to be held on March 10. The number of municipal wards has gone up from 59 to 64.

The YSRCP has fielded candidates in all the wards while TDP, which has an alliance with CPI, is contesting 57 seats. The CPI has fielded candidates in six wards.

The BJP fielded candidates in 22 wards, while the Jana Sena Party candidates are contesting in 41 wards.

The Congress fielded candidates in 34 wards, CPI-M in 22 wards and BSP is contesting in two wards.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said that police are making fool-proof arrangements for a smooth conduct of the elections scheduled to be held on March 10.

He said that the department is deploying about 3,000 police personnel for the peaceful conduct of elections in Vijayawada. The commissioner said that 1,870 rowdy-sheeters were bound over.

--IANS

ms/pgh