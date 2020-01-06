Amaravati villagers hold foot-march to protest against 3-capital proposal

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): A large number of villagers in Amaravati capital region on Monday held a foot-march from Tulluru village to Mandadam village to protest against the three capitals proposal, demanding that Amaravati is retained as the only capital of the state.



The people of 29 villages in the region have been protesting for weeks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of creating three state capitals. They are demanding Amaravati to be retained as the sole capital of the state.

Andhra Pradesh Police, on the other hand, have appealed to the people not to stage protests in the capital region as permission for the same has not been granted.

The GN Rao Committee has recommended the Andhra Pradesh government to have decentralised development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use taking into consideration concerns on environment and for balanced regional growth.

The government is also considering the recommendations of the Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) report on the comprehensive development of the state. (ANI)

