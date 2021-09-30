Amarinder calls on NSA Doval a day after meeting Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) A day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Punjab Chief Minister on Thursday called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval amid talks of switching to BJP.

Just after meeting between Amarinder Singh and Doval ended, Amit Shah met Doval, sources said.

Amarinder Singh had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening. The meeting lasted for around an hour at Shah's official residence.