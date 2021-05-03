Amarinder launches online course for Punjadiaspora

Reviewing the functioning of the Higher Education and Languages Department, the Chief Minister ordered the release of Rs 5 crore for establishing a language award to promote Punjabi.

Chandigarh, May 3 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday digitally launched online programmes started by the Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) in Amritsar for the Punjabi diaspora.

The Chief Minister said the online courses would go a long way in helping youngsters learn the Punjabi language, and imbue them with the spirit of 'Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat'.

This endeavour would also keep the Punjabi youth abreast of Punjab's rich and glorious cultural heritage, thus connecting them with their ancestral roots.

GNDU Vice Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu said the University Grants Commission had granted permission to start courses in 37 universities out of the 981 universities and GNDU is the only public university in the state to have been given this honour to cater to the constant demand of the Punjabi diaspora in the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, Europe and parts of Africa.

