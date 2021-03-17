Amarinder meets Sidhu on a day Prashant Kishor formally begins innings as principal advisor to CM

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 17 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met his former colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday in an apparent thaw in relations between the two leaders who were seen to be at loggerheads.



The meeting between two leaders took place on a day Prashant Kishor, who was earlier this month appointed principal advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, arrived in Chandigarh. The meeting took place after a long time.

Kishor is a key political advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is locked in a fierce contest in West Bengal elections.

Kishor formally assumed his new role in Chandigarh and took part in three- hour meeting with the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and top CMO officials.

Sources said departmental secretaries have been asked to submit their responses to a set of 10 points within the next seven days.

It is learnt that Kishore will be staying with Captain Amrinder Singh at his farmhouse and will work from the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Congress is bracing up for next year's assembly polls and is keen to beat any anti-incumbency. (ANI)