Amarinder Singh demands strict action against perpetrators of JNU violence

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh demanded strict action against perpetrators of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence which took place on January 5 and accused the Centre and state government for lawlessness and mayhem in the university.

"The Centre and Delhi Governments should stop indulging in blame games over the issue, and ensure urgent restoration of law and order in the country's premier university (JNU). It is necessary to identify and act against not just the assailants behind what appeared to be a pre-planned attack but also those who became co-conspirators by virtue of allowing it to continue unabated. If this kind of incident goes unpunished in the national capital, one can only imagine what could happen in educational institutions in other parts of the country," Singh said, according to a press release on Monday."How could he (Arvind Kejriwal) not rush to the spot? Was it enough for him to simply tweet his anguish? As chief minister, and more importantly, as someone who claims to be the custodian of the welfare of Delhi's citizens, why did he not intervene personally?" the press release added.Through the release, Singh also called upon all like-minded people to rise to the occasion and fight against the forces that were hell-bent on destroying India's glorious status as a progressive and liberal democracy, founded on the Constitutional principles of unity, amity and secularism.On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.According to sources in the Delhi Police, the investigation has revealed that some insiders and some outsiders were involved in the violence. (ANI)