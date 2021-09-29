Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah, sets off buzz (Ld)

Since Tuesday, there has been speculation going on about a likely meeting between the two leaders as IANS had reported. Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral, however, denied his meeting with Shah and BJP chief J.P. Nadda, saying he's on a personal visit to Delhi to meet some friends.

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Amid speculations, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday evening called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting is underway at Shah's official residence here.

"Too much being read into @capt_amarinder's visit to Delhi. He's on a personal visit, during which he'll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," Thukral had said in a tweet.

Later in the evening, Singh also said that he is on personal visit. There is also speculation that former Punjab chief minister, who was recently asked to resign, may join the saffron party.

The BJP leaders, however, are tightlipped about Singh joining the party. A party leader said that any decision will be taken only by the central leadership and it will be appropriately communicated to everyone, if it happens.

Sources said that the main agenda of discussion is ongoing farmers' protest in Punjab and the political situation in the state.

"Singh can play an important role in placating the farmers, who are protesting against three farm laws for the last ten months, and also convince them to end the ongoing protest. Political situation in the state will also be discussed," sources said.

