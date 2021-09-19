Amarinder Singh's resignation 'internal matter' of Congress, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Shiv Sena, which is running a coalition government with Congress in Maharashtra, on Sunday said that Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation from the chief ministerial post in Punjab is the internal matter of Congress.



"Just as Rupani resigned in Gujarat and it was an internal issue of the BJP, the issue of Punjab is an internal issue of the Congress", Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

"I have no idea if anyone has been insulted," he added.

Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister and submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday.

The resignation came ahead of the meeting of the Congress legislature party convened by the party leadership.

Singh served as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee from 2010 to 2013. (ANI)