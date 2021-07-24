Amarinder, Stalin hail Mirabai Chanu's Olympic triumph (Ld)

The diminutive Manipur lifter lifted 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in 2000 Sydney Olympics. China's Zhihui Hou took the gold with 210 kg, while Windy Cantika of Indonesia finished third (194 kg).

Chennai, July 24 (IANS) The Chief Ministers of Punjab and Tamil Nadu on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for bagging silver in the 49 kg category, securing India's first medal at ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

"Our first medal! Congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning silver at Tokyo Olympics with a combined lift of 202 kg in women's 49 kg weightlifting event. India is super proud of your accomplishment," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Amarinder Singh also congratulated Chanu's assistant coach Sandeep Kumar, under whose constant guidance she honed her skills to perfection.

Notably, Kumar hails from Bara village in Jalandhar district and had participated in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, besides competing in the 1998 Commonwealth Games held in Kuala Lumpur where he had won the bronze in 69 kg category.

Kumar is presently serving with the Punjab Police as an inspector and is currently posted at the Sports Centre of Punjab Armed Police in Jalandhar.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also wished Chanu for her achievement.

"A sparkling start for India on the very first day of Olympics. My heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu who has brought the first Olympic silver medal in weightlifting for India with her impressive performance," Stalin tweeted.

--IANS

vg-vj/arm