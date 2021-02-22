Amarinder to lead party in 2022 Assembly polls: Jakhar

Chandigarh, Feb 22 (IANS) Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Sunil Jakhar on Monday said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh would lead the party in the 2022 Assembly polls, as the people of the state had reposed their faith in his leadership with their landslide verdict in the Congress' favour in the recent civic polls.

While participating in the event for the launch of various developmental projects worth Rs 1,087 crore by the Chief Minister, under the Smart City and AMRUT schemes, Jakhar said, "the Congress party's sweeping victory in the civic polls has not only revalidated Amarinder Singh's leadership in the state but was an endorsement of the faith of Punjabis in his future leadership also".

He said the state Congress had already launched mission "#Captainfor2022", and the next election would be fought under his leadership.

Lauding the Chief Minister, Jakhar said Amarinder Singh had led the state in very difficult times and the people were well aware of his massive contribution.

"Punjab is perhaps facing its worst ever crisis - Covid-19, farmers' unrest due to the 'black' farm laws, coupled with an unfriendly Union government - and only Captain Amarinder Singh has the vision and leadership qualities to steer the state out of it," he said.

Lambasting the Union government for its stepmotherly treatment to Punjab, Jakhar said the Centre had resorted to all kinds of measures, including economic blockade, to punish the state for supporting the farmers' agitation.

He said the federal structure of the country was under extreme threat under the BJP-led NDA government. He also questioned the recent decision of the Union government to refuse permission to a 'jatha' to go to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and accused the Centre of being biased against the state.

Jakhar also urged the Chief Minister to ensure that the Congress manifesto for 2022 should promise making Amritsar - the 'Guru ki Nagri' - an iconic city.

"Amritsar should be made as one of the best cities in the world on the lines of the Vatican," he said.

Punjab Youth Congress President Barinder Singh Dhillon termed the inauguration of these projects as a grand start after the victory in the municipal elections.

He said the landslide victory reflects the enormous faith the people of Punjab have in the leadership of the Chief Minister.

